Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Reaches $6.97 After 6.00% Down Move; ABG SUNDAL COLLIER ASA ORDINARY SHARES (ABGSF) Shorts Increased By 2300%

The stock of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 130,995 shares traded. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 68.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 08/03/2018 – EpiVax and GAIA Vaccine Foundation Celebrate Women’s Achievements Throughout History and Across Nations; 05/03/2018 Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Of A Kind: Gaia Repossi’s Japanese Bud Vases, Illustrated; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Sees $35 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 14/05/2018 – Adirondack Research & Management Exits Position in Gaia; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gaia Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAIA); 22/03/2018 – Gaia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in Gaia; 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 01/05/2018 – Trilobites: Gaia’s Map of 1.3 Billion Stars Makes for a Milky Way in a BottleThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $128.05M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $6.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GAIA worth $7.68 million less.

ABG SUNDAL COLLIER ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ABGSF) had an increase of 2300% in short interest. ABGSF’s SI was 2,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2300% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $128.05 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.

More notable recent Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gaia’s Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Gaia, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GAIA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gaia To Premiere “REWIRED,” A New Original Series Featuring World-Renowned Researcher And Lecturer Dr. Joe Dispenza On September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaia to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 53.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.58 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Gaia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% negative EPS growth.