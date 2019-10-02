Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Reaches $6.07 After 4.00% Down Move; Five Star Quality Care (FVE) Sentiment Is 0.4

Five Star Quality Care Inc (FVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 8 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 20 decreased and sold positions in Five Star Quality Care Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.17 million shares, down from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Five Star Quality Care Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 9 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

The stock of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 105,848 shares traded. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 68.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.06 million. The Company’s senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities . It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services.

The stock increased 2.34% or $0.0946 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1446. About 6,205 shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) has declined 65.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.52% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Five Star Senior Living Inc. for 1.32 million shares. Weber Alan W owns 1.65 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 0.19% invested in the company for 1.89 million shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 324,934 shares.

Analysts await Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 53.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.58 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Gaia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% negative EPS growth.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.56 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.