Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Reaches $6.03 After 9.00% Up Move; Photronics (PLAB) Has 1.01 Sentiment

The stock of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 154,500 shares traded or 49.74% up from the average. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 68.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 06/03/2018 – Gaia Herbs Debuts Mood Uplift to Promote Emotional and Mental Wellbeing; 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 09/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Sees $35 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in Gaia; 01/05/2018 – Trilobites: Gaia’s Map of 1.3 Billion Stars Makes for a Milky Way in a Bottle; 23/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gaia Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAIA); 08/03/2018 – EpiVax and GAIA Vaccine Foundation Celebrate Women’s Achievements Throughout History and Across Nations; 14/05/2018 – Adirondack Research & Management Exits Position in GaiaThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $107.94M company. It was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $6.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GAIA worth $9.71 million more.

Photronics Inc (PLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 81 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 80 sold and decreased their stakes in Photronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 61.71 million shares, up from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Photronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 29.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $624.38 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Quantum Capital Management holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. for 483,720 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 567,500 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 298,850 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.85% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,050 shares.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71 million for 23.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Gaia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaia Inc has $24 highest and $15.5 lowest target. $19.83’s average target is 228.86% above currents $6.03 stock price. Gaia Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The stock of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, March 4. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) earned “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Tuesday, March 5.