Gaia Inc. (GAIA) and MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Comparing side by side

Both Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) and MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) are each other’s competitor in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia Inc. 9 2.24 N/A -1.91 0.00 MercadoLibre Inc. 508 20.36 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gaia Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gaia Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia Inc. 0.00% -39.3% -32.4% MercadoLibre Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Gaia Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MercadoLibre Inc.’s 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gaia Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor MercadoLibre Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. MercadoLibre Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gaia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gaia Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MercadoLibre Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Gaia Inc.’s average target price is $19.83, while its potential upside is 235.53%. Meanwhile, MercadoLibre Inc.’s average target price is $470, while its potential downside is -27.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gaia Inc. looks more robust than MercadoLibre Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gaia Inc. and MercadoLibre Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 86%. About 0.6% of Gaia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.97% of MercadoLibre Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaia Inc. -3.59% -3.06% -22.76% -28.38% -47.88% -14.48% MercadoLibre Inc. 6.88% 11.53% 58.9% 75.91% 91.88% 95.64%

For the past year Gaia Inc. has -14.48% weaker performance while MercadoLibre Inc. has 95.64% stronger performance.

Summary

MercadoLibre Inc. beats Gaia Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. Its subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming. The companyÂ’s content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.