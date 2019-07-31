Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Analysts See $-0.31 EPS; Shorts at Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (ERIC) Raised By 15.31%

Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (NASDAQ:ERIC) had an increase of 15.31% in short interest. ERIC’s SI was 10.88M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.31% from 9.44M shares previously. With 5.44M avg volume, 2 days are for Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s short sellers to cover ERIC’s short positions. The SI to Ericsson – Ads Each Representing 1 Underlying Clas’s float is 0.39%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 5.43 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.43% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Gaia, Inc.’s analysts see -13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 103,299 shares traded. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 47.88% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Gaia Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAIA); 08/03/2018 – EpiVax and GAIA Vaccine Foundation Celebrate Women’s Achievements Throughout History and Across Nations; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – Trilobites: Gaia’s Map of 1.3 Billion Stars Makes for a Milky Way in a Bottle; 05/03/2018 Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Gaia Trussardi Leaves Trussardi Group; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Sees $35 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 17/05/2018 – Of A Kind: Gaia Repossi’s Japanese Bud Vases, Illustrated; 14/05/2018 – Adirondack Research & Management Exits Position in Gaia; 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Among 3 analysts covering Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaia Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Roth Capital maintained Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) rating on Monday, March 4. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $15.5 target. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital.

More notable recent Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Gaia, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GAIA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaia Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:GAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaia Reports FY 2018 Results Nasdaq:GAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaia Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:GAIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.86 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.