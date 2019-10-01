Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Analysts See $-0.27 EPS; United American Securities Has Raised Boeing Co Com (BA) Position

United American Securities Inc increased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 41.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 2,270 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The United American Securities Inc holds 7,735 shares with $2.82M value, up from 5,465 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $211.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $376.24. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST

Analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $-0.27 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 53.45% from last quarter’s $-0.58 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Gaia, Inc.’s analysts see 8.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 47,311 shares traded. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 68.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 09/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in Gaia; 13/04/2018 – Gaia Trussardi Leaves Trussardi Group; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Sees $35 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 01/05/2018 – Trilobites: Gaia’s Map of 1.3 Billion Stars Makes for a Milky Way in a Bottle; 17/05/2018 – Of A Kind: Gaia Repossi’s Japanese Bud Vases, Illustrated; 14/05/2018 – Adirondack Research & Management Exits Position in Gaia; 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 06/03/2018 – Gaia Herbs Debuts Mood Uplift to Promote Emotional and Mental Wellbeing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keystone Planning Incorporated holds 2.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 14,187 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 85,730 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd has 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,370 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 0.87% or 17,636 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 25,094 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 17,439 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Frontier Invest has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,753 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Liability Company owns 700 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company owns 618 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 1.30M shares stake. Pointstate LP owns 4.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 607,004 shares. Chatham Group Inc Inc reported 22,709 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 12.34% above currents $376.24 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.02 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.

More notable recent Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gaia’s Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Gaia To Premiere “REWIRED,” A New Original Series Featuring World-Renowned Researcher And Lecturer Dr. Joe Dispenza On September 23 – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Gaia to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley Consumer & Media Conference on October 3, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.