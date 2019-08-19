Gagnon Securities Upped Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stake; As Schein Henry (HSIC) Valuation Rose, Avenir Has Upped Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 171.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 434,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 688,271 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 253,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 467,545 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 117,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 448,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95M, up from 331,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 711,181 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,924 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 359,311 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 47,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Ww reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 1.92M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 1.87% or 688,271 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 100,000 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. Shares for $50,009 were bought by Clayman Michael D. on Tuesday, March 12. $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by Arkowitz David. The insider MERRIFIELD C ANN bought $101,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Country Club Na accumulated 0.05% or 6,841 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei accumulated 84,737 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.13% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Co Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 13,377 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Pacific Global Investment Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 38,561 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 734,501 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 35,219 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).