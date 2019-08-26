Gagnon Securities Upped Equinix (EQIX) Stake By $4.90 Million; Roper Industries (ROP)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Roper Industries Inc (ROP) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 282 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 262 reduced and sold equity positions in Roper Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 95.10 million shares, down from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Roper Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 22 to 32 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 217 Increased: 205 New Position: 77.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 62.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 10,811 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 28,231 shares with $12.79 million value, up from 17,420 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $47.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $556.56. About 83,624 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 17.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. for 248,093 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny owns 689,899 shares or 12.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 9.11% invested in the company for 562,000 shares. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Management Inc. has invested 6.62% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $348.6. About 113,563 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $36.26 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 32.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Secureworks Corp stake by 21,881 shares to 488,924 valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) stake by 24,127 shares and now owns 20,109 shares. Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $537.56’s average target is -3.41% below currents $556.56 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $55000 target. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1.

