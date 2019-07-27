Gagnon Securities Trimmed Stake in Netgear (NTGR) by $796,191; Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Holding in Trimas (TRS) as Shares Declined

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 616,868 shares traded or 95.49% up from the average. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (TRS) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 222,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,100 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67 million, down from 707,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trimas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 148,370 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.85 million for 15.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech holds 11,940 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 139,250 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Co Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 241,245 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 138,922 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 35,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Com holds 6,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 295,053 shares. Bbt Mngmt Llc has invested 0.85% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Bogle Invest Management LP De holds 30,972 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company holds 8,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 44,445 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Moreover, Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 185 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $738,382 activity. WERDANN MICHAEL A sold 2,997 shares worth $116,374. Henry David John also sold $28,612 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31. Rogers Tamesa also sold $78,387 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares.

