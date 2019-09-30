Gagnon Securities Trimmed Position in Equinix (EQIX) as Market Valuation Rose; As Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Market Valuation Rose, Penbrook Management Trimmed Position by $627,800

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56 million, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.94M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 55,394 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OESX News: 05/04/2018 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Orion Energy Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OESX); 30/05/2018 – Orion Lighting Says It Has Until Nov 26 to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules; 05/04/2018 – ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC – THIRD AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM FEBRUARY 6, 2019 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2021; 17/04/2018 – Orion Energy Partners Expands Footprint with the Opening of Houston Office; 16/05/2018 – Mohegan Energy Trustees Acquires West Virginia Metallurgical Coal Operation from Met Resources through a $100 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Energy Partners

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $463.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,981 shares to 25,991 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 335,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 651,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $52,753 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $28,659 was made by Altschaefl Michael W on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.