Gagnon Securities Trimmed Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) as Market Value Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Raised Stake

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 14,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 436,354 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84 million, down from 450,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 146,390 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 670,972 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.45M, up from 668,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $178.72. About 6.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.77 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Should You Hold Community Health in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ensign Group (ENSG): Attractive Stock to Own – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Memory Care Community – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

