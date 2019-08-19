Gagnon Securities Trimmed Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Avenir Decreased Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake as Valuation Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81 million, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 863,761 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 227,606 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Memory Care Community – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Senior Housing Communities – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of The Pennant Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 218,259 shares. Moreover, Timpani Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv holds 6,278 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 9,997 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 580 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 1,545 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Eqis Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 9,147 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 109,229 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 7,164 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 29,970 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares to 39,840 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com holds 200 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 12.50M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Com stated it has 579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 379,921 were reported by Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited. Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership holds 0.63% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 2.03M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Paragon Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 114 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 11,884 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Company reported 8,370 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,057 shares. Bryn Mawr has 18,369 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Korea Invest reported 417,000 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.69 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.