Gagnon Securities Trimmed Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holding by $387,786; Stock Price Were Volatile; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fulton Bank Trimmed Its Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 15,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,355 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 98,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 4.67 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,582 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 15,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 32,108 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 394,697 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 59,851 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 3,357 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Sylebra Hk Company Limited holds 1.49% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 256,616 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 12,262 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 724 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.09% or 3,696 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,282 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 15,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 19,760 were accumulated by Capital Planning Lc. Mutual Of America Management Limited reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,508 shares. 213,576 were accumulated by Troy Asset Limited. Great Lakes Ltd Llc accumulated 23,398 shares. Summit Securities Group Lc reported 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 14,600 shares. Field & Main Bank & Trust accumulated 4,200 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 807,077 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service owns 81,424 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd accumulated 0% or 39,950 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd accumulated 46,948 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 342,394 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 85 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Causeway Cap Mgmt Tr (CIVIX) by 325,236 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).