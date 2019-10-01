Gagnon Securities Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Cut by $680,904 as Valuation Rose; Bce (BCE) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Decreased Stake by $753,075

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 16,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 37,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 53,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.41 lastly. It is up 6.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56M, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $576.8. About 186,483 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 115,600 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Security Research And Mngmt accumulated 182,740 shares or 4.41% of the stock. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 703 shares. Balyasny Asset accumulated 542 shares. Andra Ap invested in 7,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Ems Cap Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 530 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 7,831 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 1,106 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rivulet Cap Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 362,582 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gradient Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bellecapital Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 34 shares. 49,386 are held by Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL) by 42,238 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Power Solutions Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX) by 45,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $637.34 million for 17.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

