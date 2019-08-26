Gagnon Securities Stake in Amber Road (AMBR) Trimmed by $706,032 as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Share Price Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Has Trimmed by $2.86 Million Its Position

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 68,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.81 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 289,062 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $336.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,441 were accumulated by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Invesco Limited has 1.66M shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). United Service Automobile Association accumulated 9,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 2,286 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). California State Teachers Retirement System has 92,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 75,379 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 562,692 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd holds 16,700 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 9,600 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 55,559 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,370 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares to 742,824 shares, valued at $25.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 46,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).