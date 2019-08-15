Gagnon Securities Raised Its Macys (M) Position by $378,048 as Shares Declined; Coherent (COHR) Holder Westwood Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.66 Million as Stock Price Declined

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68M, down from 207,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.47. About 216,251 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 15.20M shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 106,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Bangor Bank owns 5,825 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc has 1.02M shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has 2,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 69,357 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 45,078 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Co holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 225,043 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.02% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Moreover, Elk Creek Prtn Limited Company has 0.23% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 22,835 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Principal Fincl Group owns 108,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 8,700 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,468 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).