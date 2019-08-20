Gagnon Securities Raised Holding in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by $5.21 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 171.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 434,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 688,271 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 253,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 229,182 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp analyzed 2,118 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $151.95. About 990,629 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 6,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested in 15,178 shares. Marco Investment Limited holds 5,049 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Crawford Counsel holds 0.03% or 5,263 shares in its portfolio. James Rech stated it has 11,673 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust reported 2,500 shares stake. Glenmede Co Na holds 0.03% or 38,177 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 25,200 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,738 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Conning has 18,035 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,418 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Eagle Asset has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 238 are owned by Moneta Gp Funding Advisors Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,109 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.