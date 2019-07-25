Gagnon Securities Raised Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Holding by $5.21 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Value Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Lifted Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 2.12 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 171.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 434,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,271 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 253,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 308,656 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 2.87 million shares. Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 56,737 shares. Community Financial Bank Na owns 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 35,000 are held by Levin Cap Strategies Lp. Raymond James Trust Na reported 39,446 shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.16% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Asset Management One Limited stated it has 367,235 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bennicas & Associates Incorporated reported 39,546 shares. Adage Group Inc Llc owns 924,500 shares. 242 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Karpas Strategies Lc has 17,598 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 84,742 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has 12,811 shares. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.26% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Legal & General Group Pcl owns 4.59 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Hagen Russell S sold 8,000 shares worth $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 15,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Century Cos invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 200 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,467 shares. Kingdon Cap Management Ltd reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Northern Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 84,284 shares. 94,812 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 10,000 shares. Daiwa Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Credit Suisse Ag has 31,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 17,227 shares. Alps Incorporated owns 91,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,099 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $178,756 activity. Arkowitz David bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Friday, May 31. 8,000 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $101,120 were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN.