Gagnon Securities Raised Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $1.20 Million; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Circor Intl (CIR) Stake by $9.66 Million; Share Value Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 43,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 334,034 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 291,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 5.36M shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 114,525 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CIR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 14,846 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.01% or 330,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 1.57M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 710 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 150 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.01% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 4,873 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Comerica Bank holds 18,603 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Moreover, Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.67% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc invested in 2,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. 90,803 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

