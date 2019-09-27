Gagnon Securities Position in Equinix (EQIX) Trimmed by $680,904; As Zendesk (ZEN) Market Value Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $29.93 Million

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56 million, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $583.02. About 234,788 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 1.18 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Stock Could Benefit From a Powerful, New CRM Tool – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 256,000 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $113.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 4,362 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.34% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 150,948 shares. 751 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0.56% or 21,443 shares. Hanseatic holds 0.61% or 1,192 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 2,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt owns 1,299 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 952 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.02% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 389,360 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 34 shares. Boston Private Wealth, Massachusetts-based fund reported 488 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spirit MTA REIT Shareholders Approve the Sale of Properties to Hospitality Properties Trust – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Why Adding MAA Stock in Your Portfolio Now is Wise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.