Gagnon Securities Position in Equinix (EQIX) Cut by $680,904 as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Raised by Petrus Trust Company Lta

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 156,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.90 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56M, down from 28,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldgs has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). National Pension holds 0.16% or 97,664 shares in its portfolio. World Asset owns 6,992 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 12,588 shares. Real Estate Management Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,600 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Zeke Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,122 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adelante Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6.75% or 260,074 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 112,846 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 659 shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 0.04% or 2,752 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 13,416 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 155,324 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are REITs the Hottest Stocks of 2019? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Looks Bleak – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hospitality Properties Trust Completes $2.4 Billion Acquisition of Net Lease Service Retail Portfolio – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lexington Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Fin Corp Del (NASDAQ:GFN) by 90,331 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 14,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 223,890 shares to 3,968 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 13,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).