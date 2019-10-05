Gagnon Securities Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Upped by $1.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Decreased Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 246,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 567,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, down from 814,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 43,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 334,034 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64M, up from 291,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 3.19 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.91M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

