Gagnon Securities Maintains Stake in Irobot (IRBT); Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Lowered by $668,100

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 1.88 million shares traded or 127.81% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 462,562 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold $1.06M worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 11,159 shares. Another trade for 1,995 shares valued at $211,540 was made by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,451 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 44,726 are held by Kennedy Mgmt. Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 0.49% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 10,623 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 60,391 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Products Prtn Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 63,101 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 53,015 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 161,459 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.53% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 5,852 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,099 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

