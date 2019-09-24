Gagnon Securities Maintains Holding in Irobot (IRBT); Ipswich Investment Management Co Cut Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $327,080

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,309 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 35,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 2.83M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 19,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 132,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16M, up from 113,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 651,084 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.11 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

