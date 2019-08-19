Gagnon Securities Lowered Its Holding in Caredx (CDNA) as Market Value Rose; Phocas Financial Has Cut Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Position by $1.86 Million; Stock Price Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 165,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 202,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 267,880 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 752,928 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s (NYSE:EBS) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emergent Bio nabs $261M order for anthrax vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Daniel J. Abdun-Nabi to Retire as CEO; Robert G. Kramer, Sr. to Become President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces FDA Approval of Change in Storage Conditions and Transfer of Manufacturing for Its Cholera Vaccine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares to 31,476 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital holds 224 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Consolidated Gp Ltd Liability has invested 1.64% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Capital reported 0.06% stake. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,521 are held by Caprock Grp. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 3,733 shares. Bluemountain Lc stated it has 1,008 shares. 85,109 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase owns 22,066 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Management has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 4,616 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated reported 34,319 shares stake. Smith Asset Grp Inc LP owns 1,690 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 33 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors accumulated 61,639 shares. Friess Associates stated it has 202,698 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,950 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 64,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Company invested 0.22% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Orbimed Advisors Ltd holds 0.4% or 827,600 shares in its portfolio. Rk Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.6% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 16,093 shares. 7,368 are held by M&T Bank Corp. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1.33M shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De invested in 10,128 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 360,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 240,120 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate reported 16,036 shares. Bamco reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).