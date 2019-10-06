Gagnon Securities Lifted Irobot (IRBT) Holding; Ebay Com (EBAY) Holder Reinhart Partners Decreased Its Position

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 19,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 132,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16M, up from 113,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 553,554 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 38,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 780,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83M, down from 819,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.62M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold IRBT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.69% less from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 6,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 11,123 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 319,959 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Wellington Gru Llp reported 3,521 shares. Gagnon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.73% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 52,175 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 0.63% or 368,906 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,617 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Geode Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 3,501 shares.

Since June 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 23,686 shares to 430,883 shares, valued at $25.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 32,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,582 shares, and has risen its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $430.25 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rbf Cap Limited Liability stated it has 40,000 shares. Wesbanco State Bank reported 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 117,980 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 15,227 shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) holds 0.14% or 214,829 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 7,725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.52 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 617,990 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 144,410 are held by Tctc Hldg Lc. Lsv Asset Management reported 3.01 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.15% or 935,103 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh accumulated 612,050 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York owns 133,115 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Axa has 1.97 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.