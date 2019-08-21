Gagnon Securities Lifted By $350,506 Its Air Lease (AL) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Elementis plc (LON:ELM)

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 10,309 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 742,824 shares with $25.52M value, up from 732,515 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 105,341 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Among 3 analysts covering Elementis PLC (LON:ELM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Elementis PLC has GBX 270 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 181.67’s average target is 26.69% above currents GBX 143.4 stock price. Elementis PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) on Friday, July 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 19. Berenberg maintained Elementis plc (LON:ELM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The stock of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 215 target in Thursday, May 2 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See Elementis plc (LON:ELM) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease has $52 highest and $39 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 15.54% above currents $39.38 stock price. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Everbridge Inc stake by 29,518 shares to 275,099 valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) stake by 24,127 shares and now owns 20,109 shares. Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Examining Air Lease Corporation's (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance" published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP reported 6,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 13,640 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 138,700 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 243,723 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 200 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hl Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 614,047 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intll Grp reported 1,743 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Stevens Capital Management Lp reported 31,474 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd owns 19,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Co holds 323,692 shares.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of 832.29 million GBP. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.