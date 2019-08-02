Gagnon Securities Increases Stake in Five9 (FIVN); Callahan Advisors Increased Its Position in Facebook Class A (FB) by $345,446 as Share Price Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 295,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, up from 282,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.63% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 4.31M shares traded or 388.96% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 2,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 58,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS IN FUTURE, THE PRINCIPLE MUST BE ONE OF “PRIVACY BY DESIGN”; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content; 20/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Facebook whistleblower oversaw pilot project for federal Liberals in 2016; 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 03/05/2018 – Facebook said last week that third-party apps would no longer be able to get certain kinds of data following the Cambridge Analytica controversy; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trailing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since Trump attacked the â€œZuck-Buck.â€ – Live Trading News” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “FTC admitted taking a higher settlement figure from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in exchange for declining to depose Mark Zuckerberg – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 359,501 are held by Amalgamated Bank. 4,085 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability, a Us-based fund reported 13,556 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 28.12 million shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 1.89M shares. Sun Life Financial reported 4,075 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 83,983 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited has 1.21 million shares. Summit Asset Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,600 shares. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,401 shares. The New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset holds 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,340 shares. 55,097 are held by L And S Advsr Inc. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,265 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).