Gagnon Securities Increases Position in Power Solutions Intl (PSIX); Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Holding in Liveperson (LPSN) Has Trimmed by $985,600

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 523,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 558,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 213,452 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN)

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.20M market cap company. It closed at $7.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $308.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 71,772 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 93,668 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 78,309 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Nomura. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 49,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shaker Investments Ltd Oh stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 104,128 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd invested 1.04% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). State Street Corp invested in 1.78M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 20,306 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Jpmorgan Chase has 42,634 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 50,996 shares. Millrace Asset Grp Inc invested in 2.28% or 78,785 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 92,482 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Ltd accumulated 748,074 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,716 shares or 0% of the stock. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.02% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) or 690,074 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). Gagnon Advisors Limited Co invested in 472,836 shares or 2.63% of the stock.