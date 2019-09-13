Gagnon Securities Increased By $388,802 Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake; Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Covered By 4 Bulls

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 12,542 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 402,048 shares with $12.53M value, up from 389,506 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $47.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 2.10M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60

Among 5 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $164.80’s average target is 43.43% above currents $114.9 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $17700 target in Friday, May 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. See Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $145.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $184.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $177.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140 New Target: $130 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Molina Healthcare, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5,429 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 5.75M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Scout Inc reported 219,718 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 177 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc owns 5,265 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 7,856 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 4,287 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 29,550 shares. 2,353 were accumulated by Connable Office Inc. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ct accumulated 1.12M shares. Fiera Capital Corp reported 296,937 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 450,931 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M