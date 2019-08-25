Gagnon Securities Has Upped Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $350,506; Stock Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding Held by Claar Advisors Llc

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 742,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52M, up from 732,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 5,628 shares. 337,276 were reported by Aperio Group. State Street Corporation reported 1.34M shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Com invested in 603,890 shares. Agf Investments accumulated 100,000 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc has 0.48% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 149,445 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 614,047 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.06 million shares. Alphaone Svcs Lc holds 0.05% or 2,466 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aldebaran Fincl holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 45,800 shares. Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 883,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability Co reported 159 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 98,914 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 739,861 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares to 112,840 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67 are held by Kwmg Limited Liability Company. Moors & Cabot reported 6,708 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 206,998 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Clark Management Grp Inc Inc owns 1,612 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 142,713 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 18,439 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company. First City Management owns 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,300 shares. Trustco Retail Bank Corporation N Y has 0.39% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,800 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 55,666 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Com accumulated 81,892 shares. 6,146 are held by Capital Fund Sa. Lifeplan Group holds 232 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 690 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 643,159 shares stake. Camarda Finance Ltd Liability Com invested in 104 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.