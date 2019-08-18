Gagnon Securities Has Upped By $4.90 Million Its Equinix (EQIX) Position; ARGOS THERAPEUTICS (ARGSQ) SI Increased By 121.88%

ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) had an increase of 121.88% in short interest. ARGSQ’s SI was 56,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 121.88% from 25,600 shares previously. With 19,000 avg volume, 3 days are for ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)’s short sellers to cover ARGSQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0457 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 62.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 10,811 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 28,231 shares with $12.79M value, up from 17,420 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Microchip Technology, Equinix and Timken – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equinix’s (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpasses, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 964 shares. Muzinich & stated it has 304 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 75,470 shares. United Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 4,380 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.12% or 21,306 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.72% or 39,202 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 3,365 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,270 shares. Connable Office Inc has 4,256 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 81,175 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 214 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt reported 10,659 shares. Eii Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Allen Invest Mngmt Limited has 91,564 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -3.26% below currents $551.81 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $55000 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company has market cap of $483,812. The firm develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.