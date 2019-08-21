Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) by $387,786; Entergy New (ETR) Holder Vident Investment Advisory Has Raised Its Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 320.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 27,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 36,425 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 8,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $111.29. About 358,664 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY GULF STATES LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares to 688,271 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

