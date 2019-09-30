Gagnon Securities Has Raised Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding by $388,802; Penbrook Management Stake in Targa Res Com (TRGP) Upped by $395,850 as Share Price Declined

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.19 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 402,048 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, up from 389,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.43 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering up to 7.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are the Cheapest They’ve Been in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLPs Sell Off On Purpose – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

