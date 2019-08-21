Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holding by $387,786; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Lifted Holding

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 18.72 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 06/05/2018 – AT&T Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 7; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 83,097 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 22,496 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 0% stake. 47,115 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity invested in 3,794 shares or 0% of the stock. Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Inc has invested 0.85% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 3.35 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30,515 shares. Mirador Cap LP has invested 0.27% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Raymond James & Assoc owns 8,420 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% stake. 16,000 are owned by Highland Management Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Ellie Mae Stock Is Up More Than 20% Today – Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long-Term Gains Will Outweigh Short-Term Pains For Ellie Mae – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares to 688,271 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,012 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).