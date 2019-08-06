Gagnon Securities Has Lifted Macys (M) Position by $378,048 as Share Value Declined; Atlanta Capital Group Has Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $395,177

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 16.11 million shares traded or 73.22% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 2,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,139 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 53,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Prns Ltd Llc has 10,978 shares. Mcrae Cap Management reported 19,120 shares stake. Thomas White Intl Limited holds 6,218 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tradition Capital Management Ltd holds 68,860 shares. Regal Advisors Limited holds 1.74% or 61,088 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 22,620 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.18M shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartford reported 34,232 shares. John G Ullman Associate Incorporated has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsec Finance Mngmt holds 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 196,351 shares. Df Dent & has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 193,170 were reported by Waddell Reed Fin Inc.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 26,226 shares to 38,677 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,405 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “History Says This May Be a Retail Stock to Sell – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper’s 4.75% Dividend Yield Is Very Safe – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares to 275,099 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.