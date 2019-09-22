Gagnon Securities Has Increased Its Stake in Quidel (QDEL) as Valuation Declined; Opus Investment Management Upped Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Position by $1.62 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 1.39 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 23,723 shares as the company's stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 140,362 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 116,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 244,420 shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% or 22,036 shares. 2,005 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Eagle Boston Investment Management owns 16,757 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com holds 3,172 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Northern owns 454,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.76% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 1,121 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 455,900 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.01% or 24,449 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,523 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 300 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,000 shares to 84,700 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,200 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).