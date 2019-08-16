Gagnon Securities Has Increased Its Position in Macys (M) by $378,048 as Shares Declined; Kellner Capital Has Raised Position in Navigators Group (NAVG) by $324,300 as Share Value Were Volatile

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93 million shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Navigators to Acquire Belgian Specialty Insurer Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 45,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.05% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 1,043 are owned by Pnc Serv. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap LP owns 31,753 shares. Water Island Capital Limited owns 1.13 million shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Highland Mgmt LP accumulated 38,058 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0% or 644 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 2.32 million shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 45,904 are owned by Barclays Plc.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,511 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).