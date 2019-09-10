Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Netgear (NTGR) Holding by $796,191 as Share Value Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Raised Cyrusone (CONE) Stake by $28.08 Million as Shares Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 230,527 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 51,228 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt New York holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 88,224 were accumulated by Parametric Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,813 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,699 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.27% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Manufacturers Life Communication The reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 8,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 16,626 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 294,824 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 34,710 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.25 million shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1,543 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,555 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 21,392 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT).

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netgear Stock Fell Today – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of -17% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NETGEAR Introduces 4 New Wi-Fi 6 Routers to Meet Demands – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Netgear Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR Appoints Janice Roberts to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $11.89M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 245.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Equinix (EQIX) to Offer Colocation Services for VMware Cloud – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CONE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Digital Realty (DLR) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $139.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).