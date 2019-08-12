Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Caredx (CDNA) Holding; Security National Financial – Class A (SNFCA) Shorts Increased By 190.32%

Security National Financial Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:SNFCA) had an increase of 190.32% in short interest. SNFCA’s SI was 9,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 190.32% from 3,100 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Security National Financial Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s short sellers to cover SNFCA’s short positions. The SI to Security National Financial Corporation – Class A’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 4,064 shares traded. Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) has risen 0.29% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SNFCA News: 02/04/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $9.23 AS OF DEC 31, 2017, VS $8.83 AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 15/05/2018 – SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP SNFCA.O QUARTERLY SHR $1.04; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 Rev $276.9M; 19/03/2018 Security National Life Announces New Leases for Center 53 building in Murray, Utah; 02/04/2018 – Security National Finl 2017 EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Security National Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNFCA); 16/04/2018 – Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries Awarded Best of State Awards in Utah; 18/04/2018 – SecurityNational Mortgage Company 25th Anniversary; 02/04/2018 – Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 1.09M shares with $34.50 million value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 1.11M shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company has market cap of $88.78 million. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.87, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Security National Financial Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.03 million shares or 105.15% more from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 454,950 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc has 55,634 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 74,786 shares. 16,717 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA). Bluecrest Capital accumulated 0% or 11,055 shares. Zpr Invest holds 0.51% or 54,676 shares. Morgan Stanley has 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,089 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 255,788 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 61,218 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 93,878 shares. Northern Trust owns 32,684 shares.

More notable recent Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces New Leases for its Center 53 Building in Murray, Utah – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Memorial Mortuaries & Cemeteries Acquires Business and Assets of Probst Family Funerals & Cremations and Heber Valley Funeral Home – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Security National Financial Corporation Announces Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2017.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Sliding Today – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 21. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $4800 target in Friday, August 2 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 14,420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Orbimed Lc has 827,600 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Plante Moran Financial Lc owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 802,069 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 206,234 shares. 435,886 are owned by Hood River Capital Mgmt Lc. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 267,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. G2 Inv Partners Ltd owns 44,589 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 39,430 shares stake. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc owns 37,600 shares. Timpani Capital Limited reported 2.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,367 shares.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) stake by 434,448 shares to 688,271 valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 14,759 shares and now owns 67,545 shares. Instructure Inc was raised too.