Gagnon Securities Has Decreased Caredx (CDNA) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 19,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 531,373 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26M, up from 512,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 895,647 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 1.21 million shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 2.27M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 376,884 were reported by Aqr Management Ltd. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1.33M shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 267,200 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 3,200 shares. Granite Point Cap Management LP holds 0.19% or 61,160 shares. Paragon Associates And Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture owns 50,000 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Northern stated it has 446,942 shares. Perkins Mngmt Inc holds 131,900 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & holds 0.04% or 119,565 shares. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 153,179 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 44,664 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 827,600 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 87,512 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Immuron Stock Explodes; Plus, the Small-Cap Expected to Double – Schaeffers Research” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareDx (CDNA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares to 295,618 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT).