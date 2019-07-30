Gagnon Securities Has Cut Its Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) by $998,529 as Shares Rose; As Macy’s (M) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder General American Investors Company Has Boosted Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 72,877 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG)

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 2.69 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc./The (NYSE:TJX) by 241,499 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $56.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. by 115,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,004 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares to 113,289 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 145,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Guggenheim Ltd Com has 6,438 shares. 15,148 are owned by Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability. Hilltop has 5,781 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 24,300 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 31,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 5,736 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested in 342,331 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company has invested 1.08% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 12,265 shares or 0% of the stock. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 1.36% stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Clark Management Inc holds 48,067 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.50M for 29.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $913,036 activity.