Gagnon Securities Has Cut Amber Road (AMBR) Stake; Ion Geophysical (IO) SI Increased By 47.88%

Ion Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) had an increase of 47.88% in short interest. IO's SI was 909,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 47.88% from 615,300 shares previously. With 194,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ion Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)'s short sellers to cover IO's short positions. The SI to Ion Geophysical Corporation's float is 9.66%. It closed at $7.88 lastly. It is down 62.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.92% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased Amber Road Inc (AMBR) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc analyzed 88,254 shares as Amber Road Inc (AMBR)'s stock 0.00%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 1.38M shares with $11.97M value, down from 1.47M last quarter. Amber Road Inc now has $371.12M valuation. It closed at $13.05 lastly.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.72 million. It operates through three divisions: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. It currently has negative earnings. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization.

