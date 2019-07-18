Gagnon Securities Has Boosted Suncor Energy (SU) Stake; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shorts Down By 7.29%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) had a decrease of 7.29% in short interest. DGX’s SI was 3.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.29% from 4.24 million shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 3 days are for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s short sellers to cover DGX’s short positions. The SI to Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s float is 3.06%. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 350,786 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Suncor Energy (SU) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 46,669 shares as Suncor Energy (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 389,506 shares with $12.63M value, up from 342,837 last quarter. Suncor Energy now has $48.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 1.51M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.51 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 19.25 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Welcomes New Members to the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN) – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics Named one of the “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion” – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Catholic Health Services Partners with Quest Diagnostics to Deliver High-Value, Innovative Laboratory Services – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 9,556 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 4,485 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 8,324 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Stifel Financial reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 604 shares. Denali Advisors Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 9,705 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 34,184 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,214 shares. Argi Service Limited holds 9,404 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Company reported 3,248 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, February 18. UBS maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating.