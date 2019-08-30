Gagnon Securities Has Boosted Its Irobot (IRBT) Stake; Iron Mountain Global (IRM) Sentiment Is 1.4

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Irobot Corp (IRBT) stake by 177.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 72,507 shares as Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s stock declined 28.71%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 113,289 shares with $13.33M value, up from 40,782 last quarter. Irobot Corp now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 125,273 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS

Iron Mountain Global Inc (IRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 203 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 145 sold and decreased their holdings in Iron Mountain Global Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 244.25 million shares, down from 247.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Iron Mountain Global Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 117 Increased: 131 New Position: 72.

Among 3 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. iRobot has $96 highest and $7500 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 34.87% above currents $62.78 stock price. iRobot had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Sidoti. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. On Thursday, April 4 CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold $2.11 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 17,409 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru accumulated 122,568 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 132,120 shares. Camarda Ltd Llc has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 8,200 shares. State Street Corp owns 961,434 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation stated it has 365,855 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 33 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Moreover, Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 3,407 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Company holds 715 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. American International Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Schooner Capital Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated for 2.96 million shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 108,330 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 214,869 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 389,063 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 117,288 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M