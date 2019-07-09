Gagnon Securities Has Boosted Its Irobot (IRBT) Holding by $8.48 Million; As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stock Value Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 104.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 167,245 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 374,793 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 26,436 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 4,137 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 74,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Verity Verity Lc has invested 0.68% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 73,786 shares. Atria Invs Ltd invested in 2,437 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 75,297 shares. River Road Asset Llc accumulated 674,053 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Limited stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Morgan Stanley reported 236,879 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 20,027 shares. 19,800 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.64 million activity. $96,973 worth of stock was sold by KELLY DENIS F on Friday, January 25. Shares for $49,889 were sold by Bonomo Charles on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Armstrong Steve sold $436,579.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,500 shares to 1,517 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,610 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.36 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $171,000 was made by Stacy Michelle on Tuesday, February 12. Angle Colin M sold $1.00M worth of stock. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J also sold $807,293 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares. Cerda Christian sold $1.06M worth of stock or 12,442 shares.