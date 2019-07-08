Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Stake in Netgear (NTGR) as Stock Declined; Ronna Sue Cohen Position in Chevron New (CVX) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 98,192 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10972.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 535,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 540,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 4,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 1.98 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.71% or 7,547 shares. 272,553 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Icon Advisers Com invested 2.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). North Point Managers Corp Oh has 2,775 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 holds 2,554 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 684,853 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 11,094 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Btc Mngmt Inc has 1.55% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Drexel Morgan reported 4,858 shares stake. Buckingham Cap Management, Alabama-based fund reported 2,341 shares. 359,904 are held by Utah Retirement. Signature Est & Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 183,580 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Barry Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,479 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Management Incorporated has 0.11% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Ghp Advisors accumulated 35,422 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 235,450 shares. Macroview Investment holds 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 61 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na reported 859,245 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,848 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 1.25 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 931 shares. First Mercantile Company invested 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Bailard has invested 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 4,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 215 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NETGEAR Announces Declaration of a Special Stock Dividend to Spin-Off Arlo – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NETGEAR Insight Pro Rated as a Top Network Management Tool by Independent Analysis Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Netgear Stock Fell Today – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NETGEAR Introduces New Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router Optimized to Minimize Lag for Gamers – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NETGEAR, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 56.14% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.57 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $7.73 million for 25.69 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,811 shares to 28,231 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 145,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.27 million activity. $64,203 worth of stock was sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A on Thursday, January 31. $28,612 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was sold by Henry David John on Thursday, January 31. The insider SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold 683 shares worth $26,371. LO PATRICK CS sold $431,736 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Tuesday, January 15.