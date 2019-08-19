Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Position by $998,529; Keywise Capital Management LTD Position in 58 Com (WUBA) Has Increased by $1.32 Million

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 152,148 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 372,961 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

More news for 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares to 320,012 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Gp invested in 247 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Loomis Sayles LP has 352 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc reported 3.77 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,892 shares. Riverhead Capital Llc holds 7,804 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 12,265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300 are held by Quantbot Tech L P. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 450,468 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 2.76M shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 76,413 shares. Horizon Investment Serv Lc holds 6,225 shares. Shelton Cap owns 250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).