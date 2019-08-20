Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake by $387,786; Peavine Capital Management Cut Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position by $5.11 Million

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 105,869 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 2,379 were accumulated by Qs Ltd. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 31,151 were accumulated by Parsons Mgmt Ri. Intrust Savings Bank Na stated it has 11,688 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 105,660 shares. Pinnacle Partners Inc owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 68,113 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Endeavour Cap Advsr has 786,382 shares for 5.66% of their portfolio. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 13,285 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 37 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,255 were accumulated by Gam Hldgs Ag. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 48,418 shares.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart Spurs Optimism With Strong Second Quarter Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38M for 9.01 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.16% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Eagle Asset Inc holds 378,370 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability stated it has 96,536 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 19,793 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Lp has 0.14% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 5,278 were reported by Alps. Yakira Cap reported 0.85% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). United Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2,399 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 3.35 million shares. Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 3.76M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 3,281 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).