Gagnon Securities Decreased Ensign Group (ENSG) Position by $998,529 as Market Valuation Rose; Blue Harbour Group LP Decreased Its Position in Mednax (MD) by $86.96 Million

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 198,492 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 543,864 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 796,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Memory Care Community – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why The Ensign Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Pennant Spin-Off – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Up 33.2% in a Year: More Room for Rally? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt owns 6,850 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 5,973 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 6,278 shares. The California-based Savings Bank Of The West has invested 0.11% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 81,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.36% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 523,701 are owned by Invesco. Btim invested in 0.14% or 207,596 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associate has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 335,712 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 57,625 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,100 shares. Psagot House has 0.06% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 29,000 shares. 39,639 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 18,500 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 172,290 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $154.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MEDNAX Expands Presence in Nevada through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Neurology Practice – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mednax, Inc. (MD) CEO Roger Medel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.